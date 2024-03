When Is Nicki Minaj On Stage At Rolling Loud California 2024?

This weekend, Rolling Loud returns to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (technically, Hollywood Park, around the stadium), for the sixth edition of Rolling Loud California and the second at its current venue . The headliners include Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future & Metro Boomin, and a special performance from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign as ¥$. While Lil Uzi Vert was originally announced as a headliner , they backed out, with Future and Metro replacing them . Kanye and Ty were added early this year . For set times and schedule, you can see below.

When Is Nicki MInaj’s Headlining Set At Rolling Loud California 2024?

Nicki Minaj will headline on Friday, March 15. She’s scheduled to hit the Ethika Stage at 9:00pm and perform for 90 minutes following YG & Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Lay Bankz, and Chow Lee.

See below for more information.

Set times for Rolling Loud California 2024 are tentative and subject to possible change. The times below are in PST.

Thursday, March 14