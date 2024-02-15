At this point, it would be malpractice to assume everything Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, posts online is true. Vultures 1, the first of what is expected to be a three-part joint project from Ye and Ty Dolla Sign, has been promised, then delayed several times — drawing ire from the likes of the album’s distributor and Donna Summer’s estate in the process.

However, there was an exception to the rule this morning (February 15). Ye posted an updated Rolling Loud California 2024 lineup poster with ¥$ (Ye and Ty Dolla’s name as a duo, apparently) now listed as the top headliner. “VULTURES COMING TO ROLLING LOUD,” Ye captioned the post.

Within minutes, Rolling Loud confirmed Ye’s post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “YE leaked it before us [three fire emojis].” Rolling Loud also posted the updated 2024 lineup on Instagram alongside the caption, “VULTURES HEADLINING NEW THURSDAY NIGHT @kanyewest @tydollasign [bald eagle emoji, fire emoji]. All three day pass holders will be automatically upgraded to a 4 day pass. All single day purchasers will receive an email tomorrow with a special link to upgrade to a 4 day pass! New purchasers must purchase 3 day pass to receive access to Thursday night.”

YE leaked it before us 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mDBa7aL9Qn — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 15, 2024

Rolling Loud California previously announced its 2024 lineup with headliners Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Future and Metro Boomin.

The annual festival will be staged from Thursday, March 14, to Sunday, March 17, at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Find more information here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.