Rolling Loud California unveiled their 2024 lineup on Tuesday, November 14, but the highers-up may have been so eager to drop some names that they added some names that hadn’t yet been confirmed, or perhaps even courted. One was Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper took to their Instagram Story to say, “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud,” adding, “Don’t understand why my name is on here.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, November 15, Uzi’s name is no longer on the list. The festival posted an updated lineup poster, with Future and Metro Boomin replacing Uzi as Sunday headliners.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California (surrounding SoFi Stadium) from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17, 2024. Nicki Minaj will handle headlining duties on Friday, followed by Post Malone on Saturday. The full lineup can be found here.

Rolling Loud California’s presale is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. An general public sale will follow on Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. PST. The festival’s official website lists ticket options as follows: 3-Day GA, 3-Day GA+, 3-Day VIP, 3-Day VIP + Munchie Pack. There is also an option to book a hotel here.

