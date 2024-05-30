When Will Eminem’s New Song ‘Houdini’ Be On Apple Music?

Eminem is gearing up for what could be the final release of his career — or, at least, his final album under the “Slim Shady” persona he’s been cultivating over the past two and half decades. To that end, he announced the release of “Houdini,” the first single from the upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), with the help of illusionist David Blaine earlier this week. So, when will the new single be available to stream on DSPs like Apple Music?

“Houdini” is billed for release on May 31, which means that it should be available to stream in just about 11 and a half hours, at 9 pm Pacific, midnight Eastern time. Although some artists are known for last-minute shenanigans that make timing their releases much more of a chore than it should be, Eminem is not one of them, which means you can likely expect to be streaming “Houdini” on time.

Anticipation for The Death Of Slim Shady is sky-high among Eminem fans, as he hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By. That hasn’t stopped him from being more active than ever this year; he’s released the single “Lace It” with Juice WRLD and Benny Blanco and “Doomsday 2” with Lyrical Lemonade since the year started, giving fans plenty of new music to tide them over until the release of his new album.

“Houdini” is due on 5/31 through Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.