An Eminem comeback is on the horizon. Over the course of the past few weeks, the Detroit rapper has been teasing his new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. Though he’s been keeping much of the album details a secret, he finally let fans know when they can expect the first taste of the album.

The 12th album’s title, The Death Of Slim Shady hints that Eminem will kill off his irreverent, unfiltered alter ego, Slim Shady. In a clip shared to Instagram, Eminem is seen on a FaceTime call with world-famous musician, David Blaine.

Em then asks Blaine for tips on a strange magic tragic.

“I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic?,” asks Eminem in the video. “Like, can we do like a stunt or something?”

Blaine is then seen drinking from a glass of wine, and proceeds to bite off the rim of the glass. Eminem then reveals just what tricks he has up his sleeve.

“Well for my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear,” Eminem says.

At the end of the clip, Em then reveals the title of his new single, “Houdini,” as well as its May 31 release date. Shortly after, fans can hear a brief instrumental of the track.

You can watch the clip above.