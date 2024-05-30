When Will Eminem’s New Song ‘Houdini’ Be On Spotify?

Earlier this week, Eminem announced “Houdini,” the first single from Eminem’s upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady, with the help of illusionist David Blaine. The single will be his second of the year, following his appearance on the Lyrical Lemonade standout, “Doomsday 2.” So, when will fans be able to hear the self-declared Rap God’s latest?

With a due date of May 31, “Houdini” will available to stream on DSPs like Spotify at midnight ET, 9 PM PT. While some artists have been inconsistent with getting their streams up on time, Eminem certainly is not one of them.

Em’s been teasing The Death Of Slim Shady for a bit, trolling fans with a phony album announcement on April Fools’ Day. Then, earlier this month, he put out an obituary for his controversial alter ego in his local newspaper. “His complex and tortured existence has come to a close,” it read. “And the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”

The album will be Eminem’s first since Music To Be Murdered By from 2020, so anticipation is certainly high for The Death Of Slim Shady, even if the character will be missed.

“Houdini” is due on 5/31 through Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.