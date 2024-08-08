On July 24, Latto dropped the trailer for her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album. The 87-second visual was narrated by Dungeon Family’s Big Rube, who said, “Now, the ATL sky is lit by her ascension — a testament to her hustle. Her skill can’t go unmentioned. A peach in the orchard, so sweet, so strong, the essence in Atlanta, embraced in every song.”
On Wednesday, August 7, Latto revealed all 17 songs on Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The tracklist features Ciara, Coco Jones, Hunxho, Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah The Scientist, Teezo Touchdown, and Young Nudy.
So, when can you listen to it?
When Will Latto’s New Album Sugar Honey Iced Tea Be On Spotify?
Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea is due out on Friday, August 9, via RCA Records. It stands to reason that the album will become available to stream on Spotify (and across DSPs) at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 8, and at midnight ET on Friday, August 9.
“When the album drop pls listen in order & don’t skip ‘Big Mama’ just cuz it’s already out,” Latto posted. “I put a lot of effort into the sequence.”
Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tracklist
1. “Georgia Peach”
2. “Big Mama”
3. “Blick Sum”
4. “Settle Down”
5. “Shrimp & Grits” Feat. Young Nudy
6. “There She Go”
7. “Brokey”
8. “Mimi (Interlude)”
9. “H&M”
10. “Copper Cove” Feat. Hunxho
11. “Ear Candy” Feat. Coco Jones
12. “Liquor”
13. “Squeeze” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
14. “Good 2 U” Feat. Ciara
15. “Look What You Did” Feat. Mariah The Scientist
16. “Prized Possession” Feat. Teezo Touchdown
17. “S/O To Me”
18. “Put It On Da Floor” (bonus track)
19. “Put It On Da Floor Again” Feat. Cardi B (bonus track)
20. “Sunday Service” (bonus track)
21. “Sunday Service (Remix)” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli (bonus track)
Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out 8/9 via RCA Records. Find more information here.