When Will Latto’s New Album ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ Be On Spotify?

On July 24, Latto dropped the trailer for her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album. The 87-second visual was narrated by Dungeon Family’s Big Rube, who said, “Now, the ATL sky is lit by her ascension — a testament to her hustle. Her skill can’t go unmentioned. A peach in the orchard, so sweet, so strong, the essence in Atlanta, embraced in every song.”

On Wednesday, August 7, Latto revealed all 17 songs on Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The tracklist features Ciara, Coco Jones, Hunxho, Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah The Scientist, Teezo Touchdown, and Young Nudy.

So, when can you listen to it?