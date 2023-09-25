Where Is Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?

On Sunday, September 24, Usher simultaneously confirmed that his next album is called Coming Home and unveiled himself as the Super Bowl LVIII Apple Music Halftime Show performer. The cover art shows Usher holding a Georgia peach over the back of his neck.

“I’ve been coming home in a lot of different ways — the choice of music and reconnection to some of the people that I’ve worked with from my past and always wanted to work with,”Usher told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, adding, “In a sense, I’m coming home because I’m in that comfortable space. When you’re at home, you’re comfortable.”

Usher has become very comfortable in Las Vegas during his Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency, so, of course, he is performing Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

“It’s happening,” Usher told Lowe. “It has happened, ladies and gentlemen! Yes! We made it. […] It’s been a lot to keep secrets from my own kids at home. A very, very close-knit group of people knew, and we’re really excited about the entire thing. Obviously, a legacy, but more than anything, the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on.”

For fans who can’t bear to wait until February to see Usher, there are still plenty of Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency dates before it closes on December 2.

Coming Home will be Usher’s ninth LP and first original album release since Hard II Love in 2016. So far, the only released track is “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker from August.

Coming Home is out 2/11/2024 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here.