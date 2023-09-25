When Is Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Usher’s wildly successful Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency is scheduled to end on December 2, but Usher does not plan on taking a break in 2024 — and he doesn’t even need to leave Las Vegas.

On Sunday, September 24, Usher, Roc Nation, and the NFL simultaneously confirmed that he will perform the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. The game will broadcast on CBS.

Usher’s announcement cleverly recreated Usher’s “Confessions, Pt. II” video. One version had present-day Usher talking to the Usher in the “Confessions” video, reassuring him, “The song is gonna be fine. You get a girl pregnant; it’s gonna be a hit. […] Listen, we’re doing the Apple Music Halftime Show. The Super Bowl! In Las Vegas! I’m on set shooting the promo for it right now.”

There were several versions, each featuring Usher co-starring with someone different, including Kim Kardashian, Deion Sanders, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.

Deion Sanders recreating the classic “Confessions” skit for the announcement of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/qvhwFoWoY7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 24, 2023

And what better time to announce an album?

Usher also confirmed that he will release Coming Home during his Super Bowl performance. He spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about both exciting developments, expressing how relieved he is to no longer have to keep the Super Bowl secret from his kids and explaining the meaning behind his new album’s title.

Watch one of Usher’s Super Bowl announcements above, and watch his clips with Lowe below.

Coming Home is out 2/11/2024 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here.