In a match made in hell, Kanye West spoke with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored. In the latest of a series of strange claims, Ye is now saying that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the concept of Tarantino’s 2012 film, Django Unchained from him.

The film tells the story of a freed slave named Django, played by Foxx, who works with a bounty hunter to reunite with his wife and rescue her from a plantation. In the interview with Morgan, Ye says that he first approached Foxx with a similar concept for the music video for their 2005 collaboration, “Gold Digger.”

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’. And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

Despite his frustrations for the alleged theft of the Django concept, Ye praised Foxx’s acting abilities earlier this month, and even said he would like Foxx to play him in a movie. In a post from his now-deleted Instagram account, Ye called Foxx “One of the greatest geniuses.”

You can watch the Piers Morgan interview above (if you must).