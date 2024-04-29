Here Is A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone Tour’ Setlist

For much of the past month, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been bouncing around Europe on the first leg of his Better Off Alone Tour. The Bronx-bred star is returning to the US for the North American leg of the tour on May 18 in Seattle, Washington, but his overseas shows have given local fans a glimpse of what they can expect.

In addition to fan favorites like “Ransom,” “Swervin’,” and his breakout hit “Drowning” (which also closes the show), A Boogie also peppers in his verses from collaborations with Chris Brown and the late PnB Rock and Pop Smoke. He’ll be joined on the tour in the US by a troupe of openers including Byron Messia, Dess Dior, Fridayy, Luh Tyler, NLE Choppa. Meanwhile, the album from which the tour takes its title hasn’t been given an official release date — although Genius.com does posit it’ll drop the day before the tour hits Seattle, May 17. Check out the setlist below.