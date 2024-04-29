Here Is A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Better Off Alone Tour’ Setlist

For much of the past month, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been bouncing around Europe on the first leg of his Better Off Alone Tour. The Bronx-bred star is returning to the US for the North American leg of the tour on May 18 in Seattle, Washington, but his overseas shows have given local fans a glimpse of what they can expect.
In addition to fan favorites like “Ransom,” “Swervin’,” and his breakout hit “Drowning” (which also closes the show), A Boogie also peppers in his verses from collaborations with Chris Brown and the late PnB Rock and Pop Smoke. He’ll be joined on the tour in the US by a troupe of openers including Byron Messia, Dess Dior, Fridayy, Luh Tyler, NLE Choppa. Meanwhile, the album from which the tour takes its title hasn’t been given an official release date — although Genius.com does posit it’ll drop the day before the tour hits Seattle, May 17. Check out the setlist below.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Better Off Alone Tour Setlist
01. “Jungle”
02. “Take Shots”
03. “Startender”
04. “Ransom”
05. “Timeless”
06. “Me And My Guitar”
07. “Did Me Wrong”
08. “Lovin'” (PnB Rock cover)
09. “Swervin”
10. “Just Like Me”
11. “Love Drugs And Sex”
12. “February”
13. “Still Think About You”
14. “D.T.B Interlude”
15. “Secrets”
16. “Pills & Automobiles” (Chris Brown cover)
17. “Man In the Mirror”
18. “Mood Swings”
19. “Look Back At It”
20. “My Shit”
21. “Hello” (Pop Smoke cover)
22. “Drowning”