Who Is Nominated For Record Of The Year At The 2023 Grammys?

We’re fresh off some major music news: The full list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys was just announced. Now we know who will be competing in every category and all eyes are on the four major awards: Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, Song Of The Year, and Record Of The Year.

As for the latter, here are the nominees for that category:

ABBA — “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele — “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Brandi Carlile — “You And Me On The Rock” Feat. Lucius

Doja Cat — “Woman”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

That’s certainly a strong list. Of those, “Easy On Me,” “Break My Soul,” “As It Was,” “About Damn Time,” and “Bad Habit” have gone No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Of the nominated artists, Beyoncé in particular is having a strong Grammy year: She earned nine nominations this time around, which is more than anybody else did this year.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.