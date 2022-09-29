Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SiR takes a step closer to his third album with the endearing “Nothing Even Matters” while Kiana Lede reflects on a past failed love with her “Irresponsible” video. Khalid enters a futuristic mode on “Satellite” and Giveon shares “Time,” his contribution to the Amsterdam film. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Muni Long — Public Display Of Affection: The Album This year proved to be a career-changing one for Muni Long. She watched her single “Hrs And Hrs” go viral on social media, and months later, she inked a deal with Def Jam to give her a fresh beginning in her career. She’s back with Public Display Of Affection: The Album, her third solo album and first as Muni Long. It presents 18 tracks with features from Saweetie and Ann Marie. Elaine — “Deja Vu” South African singer Elaine made a head-turning entrance in 2020 with her Elements EP. Nearly two years to the date of that project’s release, Elaine returns with the tender “Deja Vu.” In a press release, Elaine says the song accounts for “experiencing the same downfalls, issues, and relationships even though it felt like I was in a new place, new world.”

Savannah Re — No Weapons It only took two years, but Toronto singer Savannah Re has finally returned with a follow-up to her beautiful Opia EP. Re’s new EP, No Weapons, stands as a fulfilling successor that flaunts her sweet vocals and crisp songwriting through six songs and features from Dylan Sinclair and Mez. Jordan Hawkins — “Play” North Carolina singer Jordan Hawkins has been on an absolute tear since releasing his Heart Won’t Stop EP at the end of 2021. What followed was his soaring “Super Power” and now, “Play.” Hawkins’ newest single flies just as high as its predecessor, but with the added presence of dancing piano keys, there’s a new element of fun and spirit in the song.

Ballad — “Lemonade” All it takes is one song. That’s a saying that musicians keep in mind as they work towards their breakout moment. Angola-born and Brockton, Massachusetts-bred singer Ballad experienced that first-hand when his track, “Orange,” went viral on Twitter. He’s back with sultry and passionate “Lemonade” which strikes as an excellent example of Ballad’s talents. Rileyy Lanez — “One Of Them Nights” With her debut EP Beautiful Mistakes well into her rearview mirror, Bronx singer Rileyy Lanez prepares what appears to be the next chapter in her career. She’s back with “One Of Them Nights,” a bouncy and catchy single that sees her reminisce about an old lover that is stuck on her mind.

Ckay — Sad Romance Ckay rose to be one of afrobeats’ most promising young acts thanks to the 2020 and 2021 viral success of “Love Nwantiti.” Now, he’s back with his Sad Romance album. Through 12 songs with help from Ayra Starr, Davido, Focalistic, Abidoza, Mayra Andrade, and Ronisia, Ckay delivers a body of work that watches him fall in and out of love as a self-possessed and emotionally desperate individual. Adekunle Gold — “5 Star” Feat. Rick Ross Adekunle Gold has shined brightly so far in 2022. He kicked things off with his Catch Me If You Can album and followed that up with a tour supporting the project. He recently dropped his “5 Star” single which just received a remix from Rick Ross. The song’s elegant and luxurious feel is perfect for the addition of Ross, who lays a lavish verse to conclude the song.

Q — “Stereo Driver” Last summer, Brooklyn singer Q shared a director’s cut of his sophomore project The Shave Experiment. Since then, things have been quiet for Q, but luckily for his growing fan base, that period comes to a conclusion with the arrival of “Stereo Driver.” The breezy and dance-friendly song is designed to help those going through a hard time to find the light at the end of the tunnel. Jon Vinyl — “FTU” Toronto singer Jon Vinyl returned with “Entice Me” last month, his third single of the year. He makes it four with “FTU,” a pleading track that sees Vinyl navigating love with a woman who doesn’t handle it too well. He begs her to not let her fears ruin what they have as the potential for a good thing between them is high.