Why Did Cordae & Naomi Osaka Break Up?

Back in 2021, the power pair of rapper Cordae and tennis star Naomi Osaka gave fans some truly adorable couples content, culminating in the birth of their child, Shai, in 2023. However, since then, that sort of content dried up, leaving fans wondering whether the couple had called it quits for more than a year.

After all that speculation, TMZ has confirmed that the celebrity couple is kaput — but for those wondering just why the two split up, there is unfortunately, very little information in the report. The tennis star merely informed her followers on Instagram, writing on her Instagram Story, “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is the biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

Over the past year, both Cordae and Naomi returned to their respective fields with a vengeance, with Cordae releasing a new album, The Crossroads, and Osaka getting back to business on the courts. She just made it to the final of the ASB Classic over the weekend, but withdrew from the Australian Open with an abdominal injury. Still, she seemed optimistic in a post about the final appearance, writing, “… this is about to be a great year.”