Back in January, it was revealed that Cordae and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka were expecting their first baby together. Then, last month, the couple’s baby shower indicated the pair would be welcoming a baby girl. Now, we’re at the next step: Osaka has given birth, Cordae confirmed.

During a performance at Canada’s Calgary Stampede this past weekend (as TMZ notes), Cordae told his audience between songs, “My daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago, so I want to dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai. Love you, I’m going back home.”

The name is so freaking cute!! Awww 🥺🩷 pic.twitter.com/p2NaQjR1HR — UnapologeticAyesha (@Ayesha_alerts) July 11, 2023

People reports the baby was born in Los Angeles, and that both she and Osaka are “doing well” after the birth. The baby’s name lines up with what Osaka told the publication in April when she said, “We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional.”

Before the birth reveal, the latest news about the child from the couple was the aforementioned baby shower photos. In them, Osaka wore a crop top sports jersey to proudly show off her baby bump. In one of the pics, Cordae bends down to hold the belly as he gives it a kiss.