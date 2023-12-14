In a new interview with InStyle magazine , tennis star Naomi Osaka goes in-depth about motherhood, offering some insight into parenting and the adjustments she’s made since the birth of her daughter Shai with rapper Cordae . The interview comes about two months after breakup rumors emerged online in the wake of what some interpreted as some suggestive posts. InStyle‘s interview focuses mainly on the changes to Naomi’s life and only mentions Cordae three times, so fans looking for more info might still have some questions.

Are Naomi Osaka & Cordae Still Together?

According to E! the rumors of the couple’s breakup first surfaced in October, after Osaka deleted or archived every photo featuring Cordae on Instagram and apparently unfollowed him to boot. Instagram Story updates like “I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me” were interpreted by some fans as subtle admissions of a split, just a few months removed from Shai’s birth. At around the same time, Cordae released his single “Make Up Your Mind” with a music video depicting a complicated relationship.

Whatever their dating status at the very least, it sounds like they’re still on good terms, if not technically together (although InStyle‘s story still describes Cordae as Osaka’s boyfriend in the intro). All Naomi tells InStyle about Cordae is that they’ve “built a really good foundation” for co-parenting, adding, “I don’t know if it’s because he’s just an easygoing guy, but I think we just respect each other’s opinions. And if we disagree on something, we talk it out. At the end of the day, we both want what’s best for Shai.” So, until either comes out and just says it, there’s still no real answer, but it’s good to hear that their baby has a loving home, either way.