Why Is Lady Gaga Staring Down The NBA Championship Trophy With Her Poker Face?

#San Antonio Spurs #Lady Gaga
Senior Editor
10.09.14 6 Comments

Someone let Lady Gaga touch the Larry O’Brien trophy. And by somebody, I mean the San Antonio Spurs. Here are the results.

Me and Ginobili! My favorite player! He's even taller in person! What a doll!

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

I’m sorry, is Lady Gaga wearing a teddy? Why is Lady Gaga wearing a teddy in public?

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Lady Gaga
TAGSLADY GAGANBA CHAMPIONSHIPsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP