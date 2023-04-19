Will Coachella Weekend 2 Be Livestreamed?

The first weekend of Coachella 2023 produced plenty of buzz. History was made by the likes of Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and even Jai Paul. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd were two of many notable surprise guests. Fans who weren’t able to flock to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California could livestream it for the first time via feeds across Coachella’s YouTube channel — for free! — except for Frank Ocean’s headlining set on Sunday, April 16.

Ocean will not return to headline on Sunday, April 23, for Coachella’s second weekend because he suffered “two fractures and a sprain in his left leg” in a bicycle accident days before last weekend’s set, as reported by Variety on Wednesday, April 19.

But Weekend 2 will go on, with Blink-182 in Ocean’s headlining spot. Bad Bunny and Blackpink will repeat their respective headlining sets. And at-home fans will be able to livestream again.

As noted by Rolling Stone, “YouTube has set up six different livestream channels for the two weekends, which will all stream different artists at the same time, just like you’re really there at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.”

The YouTube description of the official teaser for Coachella’s inaugural livestream promises “an unmissable digital Coachella experience including live chat, in-stream shopping, and exclusive Shorts content from your favorite artists and creators.”

You can also set reminders for the separate livestreams dedicated to the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, and Yuma.