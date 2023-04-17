What Was Blackpink’s Coachella Setlist For 2023?

Although a lot of attention from Coachella’s first weekend has gone to Frank Ocean’s bizarre headlining performance on Sunday, the rest of the weekend appeared to go much more smoothly. That includes Blackpink’s Saturday set, the first-ever by a K-pop girl group. The quartet overcame some initial nerves, smashed their set, then announced their Born Pink Encore world tour afterward.

Whether you caught them live, saw them on the YouTube live stream, or plan on catching them later, you might be wondering what songs they performed. Well, have no fear, because we’ve got you, courtesy of Setlist.fm. You can check out the full setlist — which included standouts like “Pink Venom,” “Boombayah,” and solo performances from each of the four members — below.

1. “Pink Venom”

2. “Kill This Love”

3. “How You Like That”

4. “Pretty Savage”

5. “Kick It”

6. “Whistle”

7. “You & Me” (Jennie song) (Remix with new rap verse)

8. “Flower” (Jisoo song)

9. “Gone / On The Ground” (Rosé song)

10. “Money” (Lisa song) (unreleased Explicit Version)

11. “Boombayah”

12. “Lovesick Girls”

13. “Playing with Fire”

114. “Typa Girl”

15. “Shut Down”

16. “Tally”

17. “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”

18. “Forever Young”

Despite highlighting each member’s solo tracks, don’t expect to see the group breaking up anytime soon; Jisoo recently shut down rumors of beef between members, saying, “We treat it as a joke.”