Are Lady Gaga And will.i.am Working Together?

Jokes about family Thanksgiving dinners dominated the timeline this week, but a very serious dinner might have occurred under the radar. On Wednesday, November 22, Pop Crave posted that Lady Gaga and will.i.am “were spotted leaving a restaurant” in Los Angeles after a reported four-hour dinner. According to NME, said dinner occurred on Tuesday night, November 21, and also involved Gaga’s boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and “a mystery woman.”

Shortly thereafter, photos began circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing Gaga and will.i.am each holding very large and mysterious folders.

Lady Gaga and https://t.co/FUVTd52xfJ were spotted leaving a restaurant in LA. It was reportedly a 4-hour dinner and they were both holding large folders. pic.twitter.com/0EkkSmKWXw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2023

It is tangential evidence, at best, but that is all the evidence that some people needed to presume that Gaga and will.i.am must be cooking up new music. To be clear, there is no confirmation that the two chart-toppers are working on music — or anything at all — together. If they are, however, it would mark their first publicly released collaboration since will.i.am co-produced and co-wrote “Fashion!” from Gaga’s 2013 album, Artpop. Gaga’s most recent solo full-length release was Chromatica in May 2020, followed by a subsequent (oft-delayed) supporting tour.

In semi-related news, will.i.am and Britney Spears released “Mind Your Business” in July — marking Spears’ second song since her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

“She has ideas and [is] an idea factory,” will.i.am told TMZ around their single’s arrival, adding, “I could only imagine that Britney is sitting on a plethora of songs that she’s done with different producers. I’m pretty sure her and Pharrell probably have stuff that was unreleased.”

One can only imagine what Gaga has in the vault.