Over the past couple of years, Tobe Nwigwe had made a name for himself as a true performer. Nothing he releases is done with a collection of intricate details and a display of strong showmanship. It’s been apparent through performances he’s done, and it’s especially clear through his music videos. Another example of the latter has arrived, and once again, it features Nwiwge bringing another artist into his world. For his latest release, “Destruction,” Nwigwe recruits rising rap group Coast Contra for the glitchy and bold record and it arrives with a brand new visual.

The video kicks off with Nwiwge sitting outside as he raps in front of a mirror. Soon, he walks through a stretch of well-cut grass and it’s here that we’re introduced to the members of Coast Contra. They follow Nwiwge’s way with strong verses of their own for what quickly turns into a well-orchestrated performance that takes place in the beauty of nature under the warm sun.

Tobe’s latest video is the latest in a string of efforts he’s released in recent months. They include “Been Broke” with 2 Chainz, Chamillionaire, and Fat, “Unfollow Me,” “Undressing Criticism,” and “Passing Through.” As for Coast Conta, they recently connected with Ciara for “Jump.”

You can watch the video for “Destruction” above.