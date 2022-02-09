Billie Eilish kicked off her Happier Than Ever world tour earlier this month, in support of her chart-topping sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which was nominated for seven Grammy awards. Billie announced plans to bring quite the cast of supporting acts for dates throughout the dates. The list of names included Willow, Duckwrth, Arlo Parks, Jessie Reyez, Girl In Red, and Jungle. Unfortunately, one of those acts seems to have dropped out.

WILLOW seemingly announces that she's pulling out of opening for Billie Eilish's ‘Happier Than Ever, the World Tour’ in new tweet. The star was slated to appear at 11 dates of the North American leg of the tour, beginning with tomorrow night’s show in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/BFjqVR6xJU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2022

In a post on Twitter, Willow revealed that she may step away from the tour. “Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve,” she wrote. “Stay safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!” She did not specify which show or shows she would be unable to attend. Willow was set to begin the first of eleven shows on Billie’s world tour starting on February 9 in Washington D.C. This would make it more than likely that her tweet is in reference to the Happier Than Ever Tour.

The upcoming performances would’ve kicked off the second half of Willo’s Lately I Feel Everything Tour, which began back in September after the release of her fourth album Lately I Feel Everything.