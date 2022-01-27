Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J ended 2021 by teasing their upcoming joint album, which remains untitled. It will be their second joint release after 2016’s TGOD Mafia: Rude Awakening, with producer TM88. Now the duo have dropped their latest single “Backseat,” which also arrived with an electric video. The song features an appearance from Project Pat, and for the video, the trio’s energy matches the high-octane spirit of the song.

Along with the new video, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa announced that their the album will arrive at some point in February. It also follows the video for “Pop The Trunk,” the album’s first single.

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J’s upcoming joint album will arrive after Wiz teamed up with producers Cardo and Sledgren for their project Wiz Got Wings, which delivered 14 songs with features from Chevy Woods, Larry June, and more. Juicy J’s last release came last year when he dropped a deluxe version of his 2020 album The Hustle Continues, which presented 25 songs and guest appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, Key Glock, Rico Nasty, and many more.

You can watch the video for “Backseat” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.