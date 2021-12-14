The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Juice WRLD, Rick Ross, Russ, and more. Friday saw the releases of Earl Sweatshirt (“Tabula Rasa“), 2 Chainz (“Mortage Free“), RZA & Flatbush Zombies (“Plug Addicts“), and Kyle (“Perfect“), along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 10, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes 2KBaby — First Quarter 2KBaby is a rapper who is slowly rising in estimation alongside fellow Louisville products like Jack Harlow and EST Gee. The Midwestern city is having something of a breakout this year and First Quarter solidifies the youngster as someone to keep an eye on going into 2022.

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown — Big Sleepover After a few delays, the long-awaited collab album between the two Atlanta compatriots has finally arrived, bringing with it all the Funkadelic-influenced Southern hop you could possibly want. Their chemistry has been evident since their earliest offerings, and here, there’s little left to prove. An easy listen. Juice WRLD — Fighting Demons Although posthumous collaborations are often, well… questionable, there’s something so deliciously absurd about pairing the eternally tormented Juice WRLD with the brightly polished BTS member Suga. Meanwhile, plugging in verbal interludes from Juice and his “Godzilla” collaborator Eminem at least offer some insights into the late rapper’s talents and thoughts.

Rick Ross — Richer Than I Ever Been Ross’ latest is an astonishingly stripped-down affair, scaling back the anthemic cuts that have come to define about half his mainstream output to focus on the other half of it: soulful, almost throwback-seeming beats that allow the full force of his penmanship to shine through. His guests put up some impressive numbers too. This is just straight-up hip-hop, no chaser, and it’s one of his classiest, most cohesive projects yet. Russ — Chomp 2 Building on the concept of the first Chomp EP, which was all about Russ showing off his lyrical prowess alongside some of the best in the business, the sequel expands the tracklist and the guestlist alike, to impressive results. The abrasive Atlantan may rub folks the wrong way with his interviews, but his pen game is undeniable.

Wiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledrgen — Wiz Got Wings Listen, if there is one way to get this rap writer to tune all the way into a new Wiz Khalifa release, it’s by telling him that the project is entirely produced by the Pittsburgh native’s most prolific and natural collaborators, the eternally smooth sounding Cardo and Sledgren. The laid-back production not only perfectly complements Wiz’s relaxed delivery, but it’s hard to imagine one without the other. Singles/Videos

Cousin Stizz — “Blessings” The rollout to Stizz’s return project continues, this time with a soulful street anthem that puts his slick wordplay at the forefront. Lil Keke — “We From Texas” Feat. Sauce Walka, Slim Thug & Z-Ro Whew. An all-star lineup of some of Houston’s finest makes for a hypnotic, trunk-knocking good time.

MadeinTYO & UnoTheActivist — “Love Myself” Dropping from the duo’s Yokohama joint project also out now, “Love Myself” features a throwback, arcade-sounding beat — insomuch as the height of the SoundCloud era could be called “throwback” now. Preme — “Hopscotch” Feat. Swae Lee Preme’s campaign to cross the northern border of the US has been going pretty well so far, and adding Swae Lee to the forward offensive results in a critical win.