Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa’s friendship goes back more than a decade, when Juicy appeared on a remix of Wiz’s 2010 breakout hit “Black & Yellow.” Wiz returned the favor by appearing on “Stoners Night (Part II),” from Juicy’s mixtape Blue Dream & Lean. Since then, the duo has worked together time and time again, and nearly 12 years later, they’re getting ready to deliver a joint album. The currently untitled project is set to arrive in early 2022, according to Complex, and while the two remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the project, they have dropped one of its singles.

The song is called “Pop The Trunk,” a sinister track that’s paired with a music video, which follows the pair as they somehow convince strangers to give them their souls.

The forthcoming album won’t be their first joint effort. Back in 2016, they teamed up with producer TM88 as the TGOD Mafia collective for TGOD Mafia: Rude Awakening, which boasted 16 songs, plus a lone feature from Project Pat. “Pop The Trunk” arrives after Juicy was involved in a fight during Three 6 Mafia’s Verzuz battle against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. As for Wiz, he recently dropped the single “Million Dollar Moment” earlier this year.

You can listen to “Pop The Trunk” in the video above.