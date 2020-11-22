Over the past half-decade, Wiz Khalifa’s love of cannabis has escalated beyond something he merely does for fun. Back in 2014 he created a strain called Khalifa Kush, which he did in partnership with Cookie Co. 415. But now the “Black And Yellow” rapper now faces a lawsuit from the strain’s co-owner Carlos Arias, who sued both Khalifa and NFL Hall of Famer and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, who was involved in the product. Arias claims he was left out of a cannabis licensing deal valued price at no less than $20,000,000.

According to court documents provided by The Blast, Arias, who is a director and managing agent for Cuzzi Consulting Inc., claims that Wiz and Strahan “pilfered more than $100,000,000 in assets from Nominal Defendants.” Arias’ lawsuit also claims a “breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting fiduciary breaches, conversion, corporate waste, tortious breach of an express or implied agreement, unjust enrichment, money had and received, professional negligence, civil conspiracy, and declaratory judgment arising out of Defendants’ wrongful conduct concerning the usurpation and misappropriation of assets from Nominal Defendants KKE USA and the Khalifa Kush Joint Venture.”

Arias’ lawsuit also says that Wiz orchestrated the scheme with help from “his entourage who conspired with the illicit assistance of outside counsel Pryor Cashman” in order to “funnel the proceeds from to themselves and certain third party beneficiaries.”

The lawsuit arrives after Wiz launched his delivery-only restaurant, HotBox By Wiz, which boasts a menu that references his music catalog and his love for marijuana.

(via The Blast)

Wiz Khalifa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.