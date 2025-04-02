From J. Cole’s The Warm Up to Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo, last year several notable rap mixtapes were finally uploaded to streaming platforms. Fans of Wiz Khalifa’s 2010 project Kush & Orange Juice are also in for a treat.
Following the body of work’s fifteenth anniversary, Wiz Khalifa is set to release its long-anticipated sequel, Kush + Orange Juice 2. Shortly after Kush + Orange Juice 2 drops, Wiz Khalifa will share the album with supporters around the country as part o his Taylor Gang The World Tour with special guests Chevy Woods, Fedd The God, and DJ Bonics.
Continue below to view Kush + Orange Juice 2‘s tracklist and artwork as well as the show schedule and poster for the Taylor Gang The World Tour. The presale for Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang The World Tour has begun. The general sale is scheduled or April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Wiz Khalifa’s 2025 Tour Dates: Taylor Gang The World Tour 2025
05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
05/21 – Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club
05/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
05/23 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/27 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
05/28 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Park
05/29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
05/31 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
06/04 – Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln Cheyenne
06/08 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall
06/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
06/10 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
06/11 – Bakersfield, CA @ The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang The World Tour poster
Kush + Orange Juice 2 Tracklist
1. “KOJ2 Intro”
2. “How We Act” featuring OT Genasis
3. “Crime Bud And Women”
4. “5 Star” featuring Gunna
5. “Top Down” featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Jason Martin
6. “Pimps n Hustlers” featuring Luh Tyler
7. “I Might Be” featuring LaRussell, Mike G Beatz, and Michael Prince
8. “What’s Hannin”
9. “Jet Taylor” featuring Terrace Martin and Curren$y
10. “Max B Interlude” featuring Max B
11. “Red Eye”
12. “My Influence” featuring Juicy J
13. “Take Your Time Get Paid” featuring DJ Quik
14. “Cashed Out” featuring Larry June
15. “Got It All” featuring Chevy Woods
16. “Just To See You Smile” featuring RMR
17. “Super Duper High Outro”
18. “Keep Ballin”
19. “Khalifa’s Home”
20. “Hide It” featuring Don Toliver
21. “Bring Your Lungs” featuring Smoke DZA
22. “Hit It Once”
23. “Hit It Once” (Dub Version)
Kush + Orange Juice 2 Artwork
Kush + Orange Juice 2 is out on via Taylor Gang Ent/BMG. Find more information here.