From J. Cole’s The Warm Up to Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo, last year several notable rap mixtapes were finally uploaded to streaming platforms. Fans of Wiz Khalifa’s 2010 project Kush & Orange Juice are also in for a treat.

Following the body of work’s fifteenth anniversary, Wiz Khalifa is set to release its long-anticipated sequel, Kush + Orange Juice 2. Shortly after Kush + Orange Juice 2 drops, Wiz Khalifa will share the album with supporters around the country as part o his Taylor Gang The World Tour with special guests Chevy Woods, Fedd The God, and DJ Bonics.

Continue below to view Kush + Orange Juice 2‘s tracklist and artwork as well as the show schedule and poster for the Taylor Gang The World Tour. The presale for Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang The World Tour has begun. The general sale is scheduled or April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.