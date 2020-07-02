The best new hip-hop albums coming out this week include projects from Chevy Woods, Gucci Mane, Pop Smoke, and Westside Gunn. After a week packed with releases from both veteran artists and newcomers, this week is relatively slow, but brings one of the more anticipated releases of the year in Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album. The project arrives after an extended rollout that wasn’t without its hiccups — but maybe the bumps in the road will make the destination that much sweeter. Meanwhile, veteran rappers Woods, Gucci, and Gunn contribute to their already voluminous catalogs with full-length releases that highlight their respective work ethics and longevity. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Chevy Woods — Since Birth As one of the flagship members of Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang crew and label, Woods has enjoyed a long, steady career in the rap game, debuting way back in the “Blog Era” boom and flying just under the radar since. The unique position he occupies in hip-hop gives him a far-sighted but clear-eyed view of the game and plenty of stories about it to boot. Not having to support his own ecosystem of superstardom allows him to take a down-to-earth, honest approach to his music and his years of consistency have made him a fan favorite in his own right, well worth giving a listen this New Music Friday. Gucci Mane — So Icey Summer While Pop Smoke’s album cover drama drew a lot of attention this release week, Gucci’s own label flap generated plenty of buzz of its own. After calling Atlantic Records — or someone who works there — “polite racist” and threatening to back out of his contract, Guwop allowed cooler heads to prevail, renewing his deal and apologizing for his wayward Twitter fingers. It’s a good thing too, as his latest offers a showcase for his 1017 artists alongside big names like 21 Savage, Future, and Lil Baby and his focus should be starting them off on the right foot.