Wiz Khalifa Tells Cardi B He Still Supports Her And That He Doesn’t Want A War ‘Goin On For No Reason’

by:

The Grammy Awards have been a heated topic of conversation all day, and it even saw a pair of rappers engage in a quick back and forth on Twitter. After Wiz responded to a Twitter user’s comment about Cardi B winning a Grammy before Nicki did, some fans condemned Wiz for pitting the two female rappers against each other. “Cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a shit bout music,” the fan said. Wiz replied, “Most self made artists have this problem.” And this caused a big response from Cardi and her fans, but the Pittsburgh native quickly returned to clear things up.

Cardi responded to Wiz tweet saying, “This was N****s in my dms in 2016! They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !” Wiz kept things peaceful while looking to clear things up. “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u,” he replied. “Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well.” Eventually Khalifa attempted to prevent the situation from worsening, tweeting, “I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason.”

