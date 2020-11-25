The Grammy Awards have been a heated topic of conversation all day, and it even saw a pair of rappers engage in a quick back and forth on Twitter. After Wiz responded to a Twitter user’s comment about Cardi B winning a Grammy before Nicki did, some fans condemned Wiz for pitting the two female rappers against each other. “Cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a shit bout music,” the fan said. Wiz replied, “Most self made artists have this problem.” And this caused a big response from Cardi and her fans, but the Pittsburgh native quickly returned to clear things up.

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Never said that. They both work very hard. https://t.co/svxjl9DSOY — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason. https://t.co/3b34tuKw5x — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Cardi responded to Wiz tweet saying, “This was N****s in my dms in 2016! They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !” Wiz kept things peaceful while looking to clear things up. “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u,” he replied. “Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well.” Eventually Khalifa attempted to prevent the situation from worsening, tweeting, “I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.