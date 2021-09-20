Over in the UK, football — aka soccer — is a driving cultural force. And soccer and music really aren’t that far apart in the end — just ask Ed Sheeran. So maybe it’s not that surprising that a football club (read: soccer team) is going to start their own record label. Officially titled Wolves Records, after the club’s full name Wolverhampton Wanderers, the label will work in tandem with Warner Music Group’s ADA label services to distribute their releases. The label has also tapped S-X, aka Sam Andrew Gumbley, a British songwriter and producer to help them search for the first artists they’ll sign.

“I am very excited to be involved and support Wolves Records from the beginning and am looking forward to helping identify the best local talent and working with the label’s first artists. Wolves and the city of Wolverhampton are both very close to my heart, and I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities, and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer. I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists, and I’m also very proud that it is my club that is going to be the first in the UK to venture into music in such an authentic and exciting way.”

