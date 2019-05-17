Getty Image

So far, the journey to Woodstock 50 has been a complicated one. The fest’s original investors, Dentsu Aegis, withdrew their support from the event and declared that it was canceled, even though the event’s founders insisted that the event was still on. A judge recently ruled that Dentsu Aegis was wrong to announce the festival’s cancelation, and Woodstock organizer Gregory Peck said in a statement, “Woodstock 50 is on. We can’t wait to bring this important event to the public this summer. We have one of the greatest lineups of talent of any music festival, and we are grateful to all of the talent for their loyalty and support.”

Even with that statement, it was still unclear whether or not the festival would actually be happening, but now there’s news that suggests Woodstock 50 is in good health once again: American investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. has stepped in as new investors for the festival.

John Tonelli, head of Debt Capital Markets & Syndication at Oppenheimer, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to be onboard for this incredible weekend of music and social engagement. We believe in Woodstock as an important American cultural icon and look forward to its regeneration in the green fields of Watkins Glen this August with all of the artists on the remarkable lineup.”

There are still questions to be answered, though, like whether or not the festival has acquired a mass gathering permit from the New York State Department Of Health (DOH). Some artists, like John Mayer, also aren’t sure if they’re still set to play the festival or not.