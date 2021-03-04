It’s been nearly three decades since Wu-Tang Clan formed their iconic group in NYC. To celebrate the group’s legacy, Wu-Tang are releasing a photobook featuring never-before-scene pictures spanning their entire career. But it’s not just any photobook. Rather, the book comes enclosed in a specially-made, 400-pound chamber.

Titled Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, the 300-page commemorative book is the “biggest and rarest book in the history of Hip Hop,” according to Wu-Tang’s website. Each copy is signed by Wu-Tang members, dated, numbered, and accompanied by certificates of authenticity.

It’s limited to only 36 copies, hence the “rarest book” description, and will arrive alongside a bronze chamber individually designed by sculptor Gethin Jones. For the chamber, Jones took inspiration from the bronze ritual bowls used in the Zhou Dynasty, whose first ruler was King Wu-Wang.

Speaking about the photobook in a statement, CEO of Wu-Tang Clan Management John ‘Mook’ Gibbons expressed his anticipation about the project. “From conception to the present day, this is the story of the undisputed greatest hip-hop group of all time being unveiled through rare and never before seen photos,” he said.

Watch a teaser video for the Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy book above and find out how to order it here.