Ye Dedicated His Latest Sunday Service To Virgil Abloh

A calm Sunday turned sad as the entertainment world was informed of Virgil Abloh’s death. The famed designer, DJ, and overall creative mind was known for his work in the music and fashion industries. Some of his contributions came alongside Ye as he helped to design a number of album covers in the rapper’s career. They include Ye’s 2010 and album 2013 albums My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus as well as Watch The Throne Ye’s 2011 joint album with Jay-Z. Ye and Abloh’s friendship carried on for years, so when news of the latter’s death arrived, Ye honored him the best way he could.

Today, Ye dedicated his Sunday Service to Virgil Abloh. A message towards the end of the livestream show read, “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.” Ye is one of many in the music world affected and shocked by Abloh’s passing as many took to social media to share their condolences. Abloh’s death was announced through a lengthy message shared on his Instagram page.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” the post read. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

You can view a screenshot from the Sunday Service above and the post announcing Abloh’s death above.