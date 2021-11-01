Ye’s Donda seemingly took forever to come out. The project arrived more than a year after it was originally announced and after three album listening sessions held in major stadiums in Atlanta and Chicago. Thankfully, the wait came to an end at the end of August when the rapper released the project complete with 27 songs and guest appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, The LOX, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Two months after Donda was released, Ye is seemingly gearing up to release a deluxe version of the album.

DONDA DELUXE INCOMINGGGGGGGGGG apple music italy page https://t.co/LklYcLMD09 pic.twitter.com/xq9Tcs3LF4 — nintendult 🎀 (@nintendult) October 29, 2021

"Ye expands his epic artwork with new songs." apple music germany https://t.co/kJc9bonssB pic.twitter.com/XtJ4GzU6uZ — nintendult 🎀 (@nintendult) October 29, 2021

A Twitter user shared two screenshots of teasers for a deluxe reissue for Donda on Twitter. The first appear on the platform’s Italy page and was captioned, “A deluxe version of Yeezus’ tenth recording miracle,” while the second appeared on Apple Music’s Germany page. Ye or anyone in his camp has to confirm when the deluxe would arrive or whether or not one is in the works in the first place.

This comes after the rapper’s Donda stem players were finally delivered to fans who purchased it. The device allows “customize any song” and control vocals, drums, bass, and samples, isolate certain parts of a song, as well as add effects. The stem players were also delivered three unreleased songs — “Life Of The Party,” “Up From The Ashes,” and “Never Abandon Your Family” — in addition to Ye’s complete tenth album.

You can view the screenshots of the Apple Music teasers for Donda deluxe above.

