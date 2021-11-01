The last time the world received a Sunday Service concert from Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West a few weeks ago, the rapper was just a few months removed from his 2019 album Jesus Is King. Fast-forward 18 months, Ye returned with a new Sunday Service concert on Halloween. The event was held on the rooftop of an unknown location and it featured appearances from Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber, and Roddy Ricch according to viewers who tuned into the livestream which was broadcast on Triller and Fite TV.

marilyn manson is currently leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west pic.twitter.com/rDFUza5lvn — KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021

justin bieber is currently reciting a prayer out loud thanking god for creating birds, trees, and all animals surrounded by marilyn manson, kanye west and roddy rich pic.twitter.com/3OOgh1vw52 — KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021

Manson, who was controversially invited onstage by Ye for Chicago’s Donda listening session, and Bieber both lead individual prayers of their own during the service while Roddy Ricch was spotted with the trio in the surrounding crowd. While this was the first official Sunday Service event in 18 months, it marks the first time the group delivered a live performance since DMX’s funeral earlier this year where they performed tracks that included Soul II Soul’s “Keep On Movin'” and Ye’s “Ultralight Beam.”

The performance comes after Ye’s Yeezy brand was hit with a lawsuit. Recently elected LA County District Attorney George Gascón filed the suit on October 22 for the brand for their failure to “ship items within thirty days and failing to provide adequate delay notices” to customers.

You can few images from the Halloween Sunday Service above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.