When most people go to McDonald’s, the end result is usually the customer ending up with some food to eat. If you’re Ye, though, that happens, but also your visit gets turned into a national ad campaign.

Two days ago (October 18), the artist previously known as Kanye West visited a McDonald’s location in Sweden and had himself a meal. Those who oversee the restaurant in the country saw an opportunity, as they went ahead and used Ye’s order as promotional material. The very next day, the chain shared images on social media of Ye’s order — chicken sandwich, chicken wings, fries, chocolate milkshake, frappé, and dipping sauces — and included the slogan “Treat Yeself.”

The McDonalds in Sweden has now made an advertising campaign based on Ye’s recent order and they’re using the slogan "Treat Yeself" 🍟😂 pic.twitter.com/NO1h7CgCcz — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) October 19, 2021

Ye’s love of McDonald’s isn’t new. Back in 2018, he tweeted, “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant.”

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

Attentive music fans might at this point be wondering where the love for Adele is: The singer recently declared that she absolutely stans McDonald’s, saying, “My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal would be a chicken nugget with a Big Mac and then fries. That’s my three-course. I eat it at least once a week.”

Of course, McDonald’s has enjoyed a healthy relationship with the music world lately, as they have had promotional campaigns with Saweetie, Travis Scott, BTS, and others.