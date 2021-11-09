J Prince Somehow Convinced Ye To Post A Video Asking Drake To Settle Their Beef With A Benefit Performance In LA

After several years of back-and-forth between the two collaborators turned rivals, the feud between Drake and Ye may soon come to an end, apparently thanks to Houston hip-hop impresario J Prince. Prince posted a video on Instagram of himself and Ye at Rothko Chapel in Houston in which Kanye reads a prepared statement on his phone requesting for Drake to join him onstage in Los Angeles at a benefit show advocating for the release of Chicago gang founder Larry Hoover.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake,” Kanye explains. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

According to Prince’s caption, he didn’t “plan” to meet Kanye at Rothko Chapel but did so at the behest of Hoover, who apparently wanted to see the two rappers bury the hatchet. Prince wrote, “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did,” noting that he is “looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.” Hoover was the co-founder of the Chicago Gangster Disciples gang and was sentenced in 1997 to a seriously unrealistic 150–200 years in prison for a laundry list of charges including drug conspiracy, extortion, and murder. He has since reportedly turned over a new leaf, advocating community charity and criminal justice reform.

As of press time, there has not been a response from Drake, but fans on social media have already begun speculating about the possibility of an end to the feud, as well as wondering how much J Prince’s menacing reputation factored into Ye’s low-key demeanor in the video compared to his most recent boisterous appearance on Drink Champs.

J. Prince snatched this man up omg https://t.co/GYTu31dpiq — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) November 8, 2021

He reading off that phone like how when your mom make you apologize to your teacher for acting up in class https://t.co/5nIzq5svjw — Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) November 9, 2021

Kanye worth $9B (according to him) and he look like a scared kid next to J. Prince I'm worth a bag of funyuns, cheap liquor in the "dollar bottles" at the ABC Store, and one reggie edible…yeah, I'm scared too https://t.co/GDANjoauMW — Resist the devil, you guys (@KingBaakir) November 9, 2021

LMAO. J Prince shut all that down. Kanye back in line. pic.twitter.com/zysa554FIL — Wells P (@Wells_P) November 8, 2021

Kanye barely looked at the camera while J Prince was standing there. — Ahmed 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 9, 2021

In any event, we’ll see if Drake plays ball and what ultimately comes of it. Worst case, Ye and Drake will put their petty disagreements to rest — even if one of them had to be forced into it by one of the most fearsome figures in rap history.