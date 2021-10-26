Ye’s Yeezy Brand Is Being Sued Over Shipping Delays

Complex reports that Yeezy, the apparel brand founded by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is being sued in California for “failing to ship items within thirty days and failing to provide adequate delay notices” to customers. Recently elected L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón filed the suit last Friday, October 22 on behalf of the State of California, pointing out how Yeezy violated California state business codes.

Essentially, in California, any product purchased online must be shipped within 30 days. If there will be any delays, the merchant must either notify its customers, provide a refund, or inform consumers of any other possible solutions. Yeezy allegedly “made untrue or misleading statement regarding its ability to ship products within a certain timeframe, particularly where customers paid an additional charge for expedited shipping.”

Other counties included in the suit are Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma. The suit wants the company fined $2,500 per violation. The Yeezy brand has proven to be popular and lucrative for the artist, with Yeezy’s Gap deal approaching a $3-4 billion estimated value and items like the puffer jacket the producer wore at his Donda listening events and his Adidas sneakers sending fans clamoring and often selling out within hours of release.