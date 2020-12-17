Mulatto is one of the names on a long list of female rappers — among them Chika and Flo Milli — who’ve made a big splash this year. The Atlanta native made her mainstream entrance with “Muwop,” her collaboration with Gucci Mane. Her rise continued with Queen Of Da Souf, her official debut album. She added another accomplishment to a prolific year, recording a verse on YFN Lucci’s “Wet,” which now has a video.

It finds YFN Lucci and Mulatto in a pool, with Lucci leading the way with a verse of his own. After spending a few intimate moments with a woman in a sauna, he hands the mic off to Mulatto, who brings things inside to a massage room, rapping her verse as she gets a few knots loosened in her back. In addition to YFN Lucci and Mulatto’s appearance in the video, comedian Desi Banks also shows up, appearing alongside a group of women for what looks like a meditation session before he joining Mulatto to get his own massage.

You can watch the “Wet” remix video above.

Queen of Da Souf (Extended Version) is out now via Streamcut/RCA. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.