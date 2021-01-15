YFN Lucci Was Denied Bond As Police Say He Took Part In A Fatal Drive-By Shooting

YFN Lucci was denied bond and his alleged role in the fatal shooting for which he stands charged with murder and gang activity was revealed in court today, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is accused of driving three associates to a rival gang’s turf and firing on them.

One of the targets, a 32-year-old was struck in the abdomen but sought assistance at a fire station nearby and survived his injuries. However, Lucci’s alleged companion wasn’t so lucky. 28-year-old James Adams was hit in the head by return fire and police say he was “manually ejected” and left on the street, where police found him as they responded to the shooting report.

Lucci turned himself in on Wednesday after police announced they were seeking him in connection with the shooting. Around the same time as the announcement, Lucci released his music video for “Rolled On” featuring Mozzy, prompting some amusement from fans that he would be focused on promoting new music while supposedly on the run.

The rapper has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He appeared in court virtually from the Fulton County jail. His attorney Drew Findling maintained his innocence to the Journal-Constitution, saying, “Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett. We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf.”