Atlanta, Georgia’s WGCL-TV reports that a teenager was injured by gunfire on the set of Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci’s video shoot after someone fired 21 shots. The unidentified 15-year-old boy’s thumb was grazed; it was not reported whether he’d been hospitalized. Meanwhile, Lucci’s Bentley was also struck by at least one bullet, prompting him to flee the scene without the vehicle. Police said they are searching for suspects. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, witnesses say that there were three shooters and their motives and connection to the video shoot were unclear

A music video shoot, involving @YFNLUCCI, was interrupted by a flurry of gunfire Wednesday night. Nearly 2 dozen shots were fired, striking a 15-year-old in the hand and Lucci’s Bentley.@Atlanta_Police are now searching for the gunmen.@GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/X1d9lIp2da — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) June 4, 2020

Lucci — whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett — has been busy throughout 2020 despite coronavirus social distance precautions. In fact, he even appears to have been inspired by them, as his most recent video release was “COVID-19” just a month ago. Before that, he commented on the state of “America” in a video he shot, ironically, in Germany. Before 2020, his biggest release was the video for “All Night Long” with Trey Songz, but this year, he accumulated an impressive 21 million views for “7.62.” It appears that he’s in position for a huge breakout when things setle down, so it’s fortunate for him no one on his set was seriously injured.

