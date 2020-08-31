Compton rapper YG is back with another raunchy new video after his most recent video, “Swag,” made waves for its curious co-opting of Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality. This time around, YG swerves back into his usual lane with “Equinox,” throwing a debaucherous pool party full of scantily-clad women and inviting his 4Hunnid signee Day Sulan along for the ride. It’s their second collab after Day Sulan appeared on YG’s album, 4Real 4Real.

The video’s got a straightforward premise: Thongs, twerking, and alcohol abound as the Hub City duo takes the festivities from a private tennis court to a backyard pool. Meanwhile, YG and Day Sulan trade rapid fire verses, boasting about their respective sexual prowess and demanding reciprocal actions from their potential partners. There’s also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from none other than Swae Lee, who joins in a crowd scene as the camera follows the directive in the hook and rocks from left to right.

YG’s popped up on a few other songs over the course of 2020, including the defiant “FTP” and “Konklusions” with Kehlani, but after breaking up with the Bay Area singer, he appears to have laid low. Now, he’s begun promoting his new project, My Life 4Hunnid — his last under his deal with Def Jam — due October 2. Meanwhile, Day Sulan enjoyed a spectacular introduction to the rap game after her debut single “Mascara” when its follow-up, “Big” featuring Rubi Rose,” went super viral behind its bootylicious music video.

Watch YG and Day Sulan’s “Equinox” video above.

My Life 4Hunnid is due 10/2 via Def Jam.