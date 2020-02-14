YG And Kehlani’s ‘Konclusions’ Presents The Reassurance For A Better Love

For the past few months, YG and Kehlani have been going steady — for the most part — as one of entertainment’s newest celebrity couples. While things were smooth sailing at its start, their relationship took a turn for the worse as YG was reportedly caught red-handed with another woman at club on Halloween. Things between the California-bred acts seem to go left after the club incident, especially after Kehlani released her own response to the cheating allegations in “You Know Wassup.”

Commenting on their love in song form for the first time, YG shares “Konclusions” with fans. Featuring Kehlani, the song begins with YG asking questions to his lover in hopes of her matching his energy and reassuring the love and loyalty in their relationship. In the song’s second verse, YG offers his apology for putting Kehlani in a bad spot with the incident at the club on Halloween, rapping “Even though it wasn’t what they said it was / Red roses down your hallway, lead you to your tub.”

YG and Kehlani’s collaboration comes less than a year after YG delivered his 4Real 4Real album. The collaboration also comes as Kehlani continues to put the finishing touches on her upcoming album. The Oakland singer is also set to hit the road with Justin Bieber on his Changes Tour.

To listen to “Konclusions,” press play on the video above.