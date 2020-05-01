YG Looks To Enjoy The Moment On His New Single, ‘Laugh Now Kry Later!’

Following the strong return put forward by his fourth studio album, 4Real 4Real, it seemed like YG would make another quick return to music thanks to his Kehlani-featured single “Konclusions.” However, the apparent infidelity around their previous relationship tarnished the original look of the song as it set both artists on their own separate paths. Two months later, YG looks to get back on track and more importantly, enjoy the moment with his new single, “Laugh Now Kry Later!”

Chuckling throughout the song’s chorus, YG asks fans to do themselves a favor by laughing now and saving the tears for later. The track’s creation lands closer to the release of 4Real 4Real than the present as YG mentions his home being raided by authority back in July 2019 following a fatal shooting involving his SUV. “They just raided my house, they some fuckin’ haters / Momma on the phone, like, ‘Gotta be safe’ / Granny on three-way, granny sayin’ prayers.” Attached with a matching visual, YG shows off his carefree energy as he races along the coastline in a tan-colored Lamborghini.

The song also arrives after YG signed Day Sulan as the first artist to his 4Hunnid Records imprint after he inked a joint venture deal with Epic Records.

Press play on the video above to hear “Laugh Now Kry Later!”