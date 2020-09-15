YG Announces The Release Date For His Next Album, ‘My Life 4Hunnid’

YG’s new album, My Life 4Hunnid, finally has a solid release date: October 2. The Compton rapper has been teasing tidbits from the album — the second-to-last of his current record deal with Def Jam — all year, including singles “Laugh Now Kry Later!” (not to be confused with Drake’s song with a similar title), the contoversial “Swag,” and the Day Sulan-featuring future gym playlist staple, “Equinox.”

Since the beginning of the year, YG’s been on something of an emotional rollercoaster, beginning with arrest for alleged involvement in a robbery, his breakup from Bay Area singer Kehlani, and the fallout thereof. Since then, he signed Day Sulan to his label, drew criticism from multiple sources including Kamaiyah, Chika, and fans who thought his “Swag” cover was disrespectful, and put out the inspirational but controversial video for his song “FTP,” which both captures the overall mood of anti-police protests across the nation and (some say) exploited their imagery to promote his own pockets.

My Life 4Hunnid arrives a little over a year after YG’s fourth album, 4Real 4Real. With three singles out, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect: More upbeat, gangsta rap anthems with a few introspective moments in between.

My Life 4Hunnid is due 10/2 via Def Jam Recordings.