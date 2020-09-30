YG has been hard at work on his upcoming album for the past much of 2020, one that will be the follow up to 2019’s 4Real 4Real. The rapper revealed his fifth album would be titled Laugh Now Kry Later earlier this year, but earlier this month he opted to change the title to My Life 4Hunnid. With just a couple of days left until the album’s arrival, YG has unveiled its tracklist.

Keeping things concise with just 13 tracks on the upcoming album, My Life 4Hunnid features appearances from Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Lil Tjay, Lil Mosey, Calboy, Tay2x, D3, and Chris Brown. The announcement follows the release of his “Out On Bail” song and vide,o which presents the Compton rapper fleeing from police officers. Fans can also expect to hear the songs “Laugh Now Kry Later!,” “FTP,” and “Swag” on the upcoming album.

You can view the artwork and tracklist for My Life 4Hunnid below.

1. “Jealous”

2. “Blood Walk” Feat. Lil Wayne & D3

3. “Traumatized Interlude”

4. “Out On Bail”

5. “Rodeo” Feat. Tyga & Chris Brown

6. “Swag”

7. “Hate On Me” Feat. Lil TJay

8. “War Scars” Feat. Tay2x

9. “Surgery” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Gunna

10. “Thug Kry” feat. Calboy & Lil Mosey

11. “Traumatized Interlude #2”

12. “FTP”

13. “Laugh Now Kry Later!”

My Life 4Hunnid is out 10/02 via Def Jam.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.