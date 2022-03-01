Music

YG Cracks Open The Vault Performing ‘Scared Money’ On ‘The Tonight Show’ With Moneybagg Yo

YG and Moneybagg Yo cracked open a bank vault to perform amidst the crates of cash in their late-night performance of “Scared Money” on The Tonight Show. The pre-filmed performance finds YG and Yo dressed up in matching two-piece suits rapping the camera as dollar bills fly around them inside a replica bank vault. While their third collaborator, J. Cole, apparently wasn’t able to make the appearance, the remaining performers hold it down with charismatic stage presence and braggadocious rhymes.

YG and Yo appeared on The Tonight Show to promote YG’s upcoming album Pray For Me, which is due this year under Def Jam Recordings. The album will be the Compton rapper’s first since 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, selling 64,000 album-equivalent units in the first week. However, in 2021, YG did also release Kommunity Service, a joint album with Sacramento rapper Mozzy, which. produced the videos for “Bompton To Oak Park,” “Dangerous,” “Gangsta,” “Perfect Timing,” and “Vibe With You.”

Since then, YG has released one other single, “Sign Language,” and concentrated his efforts on his philanthropic endeavors, which included handing out more than $20,000 worth of his signature sneakers to former cons and delivered teleconferencing devices and applications for mental health services to low-income residents of Los Angeles.

You can watch YG’s late-night performance of “Scared Money” above.

