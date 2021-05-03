YG and Mozzy are now two for two when it comes to their 2021 collaborations. After taking the world on a tour through their respective hoods in the “Bompton To Oak Park” video a couple of weeks ago, the two California natives head to the beach in their new video for “Perfect Timing,” inviting LA crooner Blxst and a bevvy of beautiful women along for the ride.

Incidentally, Mozzy and YG will be elaborating on their fiery chemistry with a joint album, also titled Perfect Timing. According to a press release, the album will be out later this month.

Perfect Timing may end up experiencing a case of just that, as all three Golden State rappers are on hot streaks carrying over from projects released in 2020 or earlier this year. While Blxst rides out the wave of goodwill that buoyed his debut EP No Love Lost with a deluxe version and a string of well-received videos like “Fck Boys,” “Chosen,” and an Uproxx Sessions performance of “Pressure,” YG launched his 4Hunnid label with an EP from his young signees Day Sulan and D3szn. Mozzy, who dropped two albums in 2020, has also raised his profile considerably in the past year.

YG and Mozzy’s joint album is due later this month. Watch the “Perfect Timing” video above.