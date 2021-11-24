YG is once again providing key resources to those who live in the Los Angeles area. This time, the rapper’s target audience is low-income residents who are in need of better health care services. YG, his TeleHealth program with Todd Gurly and Dion Rambo, as well as the City of Hawthorne program teamed up for an expansion of the TeleHealth Vans. According to Revolt, vehicles “physically transport internet-connected telecommunications, teleconferencing, and video-conferencing devices and services/computer applications” to areas, allowing for virtual meetups between physicians and residents of the city. They also work with health departments, clinics, adult centers, and foster care providers to provide low-income residents with these services.

Additional services from TeleHealth include mental health screenings and assistance with completing medical insurance submission forms. “TeleHealth Van is a service that we created for the people in the inner-cities,” YG said to TMZ about the program last summer. “It works like—you basically don’t leave your house if you got a mental health situation or got doctors you need to talk to. The van comes to your location and you get in the van—it’s basically like doing a Zoom call. You get in the van and you see your mental health worker or [doctor] over the screen, and y’all have y’all session.”

YG also spoke about how supportive the City of Hawthorne has been with his initiative. “The city is, for sure, getting involved, getting behind it,” he said. “Everybody loves the idea. They love the fact that it’s Black people doing something real for the Black community.”