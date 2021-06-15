YG and Mozzy dropped their joint album Kommunity Service last month. It was a solid display of West Coast rap and it’s one that the duo continues to promote. Indeed, now they’ve dropped a new video for “Vibe With You,” which elicits Ty Dolla Sign to sing the song’s chorus, all while the trio drinks in the essence of a West Coast summer day. That includes riding with their ladies in a car with the top down and enjoying an outdoor day party with a large cast of women standing around them.

“Vibe With You” is the fifth track from Kommunity Service to receive the video treatment, following ones for “Dangerous” with G Herbo, “Gangsta,” “Perfect Timing” with Blxst, and “Bompton To Oak Park.” As for Kommunity Service as a whole, the 10-track album features help from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, G Herbo, Tyga, D3, E Mozzy, Celly Ru, and Young M.A., in addition to the aforementioned names.

Elsewhere, Mozzy recently stood alongside Allblack and YFN Lucci in their own videos, while YG handed out more than $20,000 worth of his Block Runner shoes to ex-inmates in Los Angeles.

You can watch the visual for “Vibe With You” above.

Kommunity Service is out now via Mozzy Records/4Hunnid Records/EMPIRE. Get it here.

